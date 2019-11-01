Kerala rains: 1 dead, 5 injured in 11 days

At least a person died and five others have sustained injuries due to heavy rains in Kerala from October 21 till October 31. As per the official data, the death has been reported in Kannur. There are 20 relief camps in which 2060 people are there across the state. Eight people are missing in the natural calamity.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Kerala for Friday. Yesterday, IMD issued an Orange alert for Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram and Kozhikode districts of Kerala, while all other districts have been issued a yellow alert. (ANI)

