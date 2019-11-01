Aviation scam: Court extends Yasmeen Kapoor's judicial custody

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Friday extended the judicial custody of Deepak Talwar's close aide Yasmin Kapoor till November 15 in connection with a case pertaining to aviation scam being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). She was produced before Special CBI Judge Anuradha Shukla Bhardwaj.

On October 18, the court sent Kapoor to judicial custody till November 1. ED had arrested Kapoor in the case pertaining to the dispersal of profit-making routes of Air India to private airlines. She is also accused in another case of an alleged violation of foreign exchange rules by an NGO 'Advantage India'.

The same court had earlier cancelled her anticipatory bail granted to Yasmin Kapoor, after ED's submission that the accused was 'misusing' the bail granted by the court. Kapoor was granted anticipatory bail by the court on March 22.

Corporate Lobbyist Deepak Talwar was extradited by Dubai authorities along with Dubai-based businessman Rajeev Saxena earlier this year. ED has alleged that Talwar was involved in cases related to corporate lobbying.

The lobbyist had allegedly received payments to the tune of Rs 272 crore during 2008-09 from private international airlines in lieu of securing favourable traffic rights using his contacts, due to which Air India had allegedly suffered huge losses. Talwar was booked by the ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in criminal cases of alleged corruption. (ANI)

Also Read: Aviation scam: Delhi Court sends Yasmeen Kapoor to Judicial custody till Nov 1

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)