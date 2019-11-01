International Development News
Development News Edition

India, Germany to intensify cooperation in combating terror: Modi

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 14:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 14:15 IST
India, Germany to intensify cooperation in combating terror: Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

India and Germany have resolved to intensify bilateral and multilateral cooperation to deal with the threats of terrorism and extremism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday after holding wide-raging talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. After the two leaders co-chaired the fifth Inter-Governmental Consultations, India and Germany signed five joint declarations of intent and inked 11 pacts in fields such as space, civil aviation, maritime technology, medicine, and education.

"We have vowed to build 'new India' by 2022 and expertise of technological, economic powerhouses like Germany will be useful for it," Modi said in his press statement after the meeting. "We have resolved to intensify bilateral and multilateral cooperation to deal with terrorism and extremism," he added.

India and Germany will continue cooperation to expedite reforms in UN Security Council, Modi said. He said that India has invited Germany to take advantage of opportunities in defense production in the defense corridors in UP and Tamil Nadu.

"We have decided to tap cooperation possibilities in e-mobility, smart cities, cleaning of rivers and environmental protection," Modi said. Merkel said agreements signed between Germany and India prove that ties are marching ahead in the areas of new and advanced technology. Areas of 5G and artificial intelligence are a challenge and it is important to work on them together, she said.

"We will be happy to engage in big infrastructure projects which India is envisaging," Merkel said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey, Russia begin joint patrols in northern Syria - source

Turkish and Russian troops began conducting their first joint ground patrols in northeast Syria on Friday, a Turkish military source told Reuters.Ankara and Moscow had agreed to conduct joint patrols in the region under a deal struck by Pre...

Pakistani protesters rally to demand Imran Khan's resignation

Tens of thousands of Pakistani opposition supporters rallied on Friday to demand the ouster of what they say is the illegitimate government of Prime Minister Imran Khan, warning of chaos if their demands were not met.The protest, in the cap...

Yemeni rebels claim they have shot down a US-made drone

Cairo, Nov 1 AP Yemens Iran-backed Houthi rebels claim they have shot down a US-made drone along the border with Saudi Arabia. The spokesman for the Houthis, Brig. Gen. Yehia Sarea, tweeted that the spy plane known as ScanEagle was conducti...

South Korean search finds wrecked medical copter carrying 7

Seoul, Nov 1 AP Searchers found the wreckage of an ambulance helicopter in waters off South Koreas eastern coast Friday and were continuing to look for its seven crewmembers and passengers, who were presumed dead. The helicopter had picked ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019