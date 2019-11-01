Centre discriminating against MP in flood aid: Cong Minister

The Centre is discriminating against Madhya Pradesh and has failed to provide financial assistance for damage caused due to heavy rainfall and floods in the Congress-ruled state, a minister has alleged. Addressing the media here late on Thursday, public relations minister P C Sharma said even after sending two central teams to survey the damage, no funds have been sanctioned for the state, whereas Karnataka and Bihar have received relief for similar calamities.

"The Union government has provided assistance to Karnataka and Bihar for rain-related damage. But we haven't received anything even after the central teams's survey of the affected districts in Madhya Pradesh," he said. The state government has taken prompt action with its limited resources without waiting for central assistance and is still extending all possible help to flood-affected people, the minister said.

A total of Rs 270 crore has been disbursed to farmers who have suffered crop damage in Mandsaur, Agar and Neemuch, the worst affected districts, he added. Sharma said Chief Minister Kamal Nath had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in October and apprised him about the damage caused by heavy rainfall and floods in the state.

Nath had also met Union home minister Amit Shah and submitted a memorandum, seeking early release of relief fund, he added. On October 1, the state government had requested the Centre for an assistance of Rs 6,621.28 crore from the National Disaster Response Fund.

According to state government estimates, crops over 60 lakh hectares of about 55 lakh farmers have been damaged due to excess rainfall. Besides, 11,000 kilometers of roads and 1.25 lakh houses have also been damaged..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)