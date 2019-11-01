Punjab CM launches e-office facility for facilitating seamless movement of govt files

To make decision-making efficacious and transparent, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday launched an e-office facility to facilitate seamless, electronic movement of government files between departments. Launching the facility along with his ministerial colleagues before a Cabinet meeting at Punjab Bhawan here, the chief minister asked officers to continuously innovate to leverage the latest advancements in the field of information technology for the larger public good.

He lauded the Department of Governance Reforms and Public Grievances for the novel initiative. All administrative departments and offices of deputy commissioners will now upload files and official papers on the portal.

Reiterating his commitment to ensure seamless delivery of government services to people, Singh asked the chief secretary to speed up the work on online transmission of revenue records. He also set a deadline for all directorates and other field level offices to upgrade to the e-office system latest by January 1, 2020.

The chief minister, while noting with satisfaction the rapid strides made by Punjab in digitising office records, hoped the new initiative would further transform work culture and ethics in government offices, besides eventually reducing the burden of employees by shifting from manual handling of files to online dealing.

