International Development News
Development News Edition

Punjab CM launches e-office facility for facilitating seamless movement of govt files

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 15:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 15:46 IST
Punjab CM launches e-office facility for facilitating seamless movement of govt files

To make decision-making efficacious and transparent, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday launched an e-office facility to facilitate seamless, electronic movement of government files between departments. Launching the facility along with his ministerial colleagues before a Cabinet meeting at Punjab Bhawan here, the chief minister asked officers to continuously innovate to leverage the latest advancements in the field of information technology for the larger public good.

He lauded the Department of Governance Reforms and Public Grievances for the novel initiative. All administrative departments and offices of deputy commissioners will now upload files and official papers on the portal.

Reiterating his commitment to ensure seamless delivery of government services to people, Singh asked the chief secretary to speed up the work on online transmission of revenue records. He also set a deadline for all directorates and other field level offices to upgrade to the e-office system latest by January 1, 2020.

The chief minister, while noting with satisfaction the rapid strides made by Punjab in digitising office records, hoped the new initiative would further transform work culture and ethics in government offices, besides eventually reducing the burden of employees by shifting from manual handling of files to online dealing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Turkey, Russia begin joint patrols in northeast Syria

Turkish and Russian troops began their first joint ground patrols in northeast Syria on Friday under a deal between the two countries that forced a Kurdish militia away from territory near Turkeys border.Turkey and allied Syrian rebels laun...

Pawar visits Nashik, rues govt apathy towards rain-hit farmers

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Friday visited Nashik district in north Maharashtra to review crop losses due to rains. Withdrawing monsoon rains have damaged crops in many parts of the state.The farmers said they have lost crop, suffered heavy l...

Measles destroys immune system's memory of past infections: Study

Infection by the measles virus causes long-term damage to the immune system, and makes people vulnerable to other infections, according to a study which cautions parents to vaccinate their children against the highly contagious airborne dis...

Rohit receives blow on left thigh ahead of first T20

India captain Rohit Sharma was hit on his left thigh while taking throwdowns here on Friday, forcing him to leave the net session ahead of Sundays T20 International against Bangladesh. Rohit, who will lead India in the three-match series in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019