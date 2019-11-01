19-year-old shot at by two bike-borne men in southwest Delhi's Kishanganj area

A 19-year-old man was shot at allegedly by two bike-borne men in southwest Delhi's Kishanganj area, police said on Friday. The victim has been identified as Prashant, a resident of Kishanganj. The incident took place on Thursday evening, they said, adding that the victim has been admitted to the Fortis Hospital and is recovering.

Preliminary investigations revealed that one of two accused - Sanjay - had a fight with the victim's brother on Diwali over a petty issue after which he planned to take revenge. Sanjay also lived in the Kishanganj area, a senior police officer said.

On Thursday evening, Prashant was going with his brother when Sanjay and his associate, who were on a bike, shot at him twice and fled the spot. Prashant sustained bullet injuries in his legs and hip, the officer said. A case under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of Indian Penal Code has been registered at Vasant Kunj north police station, they said, adding that efforts are on to nab the accused.

