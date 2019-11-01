International Development News
Development News Edition

More tests needed to conclude if explosives inside suspicious bag found at IGI airport: CISF official

After a suspicious bag was found outside Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport's Terminal 3, the CISF on Friday said that more tests were needed to conclude if it contained explosives such as RDX and possibility of "false alarm" cannot be ruled out.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 18:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 18:52 IST
More tests needed to conclude if explosives inside suspicious bag found at IGI airport: CISF official
The EVD check of an unattended bag found at Terminal-3 of IGI airport found positive for explosives. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

After a suspicious bag was found outside Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport's Terminal 3, the CISF on Friday said that more tests were needed to conclude if it contained explosives such as RDX and possibility of "false alarm" cannot be ruled out. The prima facie investigation revealed that some kind of explosives were inside the bag which was found outside Terminal 3 in the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

Special DG CISF M A Ganapathy, who heads security of all airports under CISF including Delhi, told ANI that one should not conclude that an explosive has been found and there is a possibility of a false alarm also. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) guards Delhi airport.

"At 12:55 am, CISF personnel detected an unclaimed bag lying outside the arrival forecourt of the IGI airport. The bag was suspicious and immediately the bomb disposal squad was called. The sniffer dogs were used and explosive tests were conducted on the bag. These were preliminary tests, which gave a positive signal for some kind of explosive," Ganapathy said. However, he asserted that it is too "early and premature" to determine whether it was RDX as reported in sections of media.

"It is too early and premature to determine whether it is RDX as it is reported in various sections of media. There were false alarms as well. There are many ingredients in a bag that give an explosive positive confirmation but they are not conclusive always," he added. The Special DG also explained the next level process is to ascertain whether the bag has any explosive or not.

He informed that the bag will be kept in the cooling pit for the next 24 hours and later it will be subjected to a forensic test. The officer also praised the swiftness of his team and said that "the CISF reacted very promptly, in fact immediately, and evacuated the bag from the site. Within 5 to 10 minutes, the bag was removed and taken to the safe zone."

Delhi Police is probing the entire matter. The security was tightened at the airport in the morning after the suspicious bag was spotted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Two youths drown in Rajasthan's Sirhoi

Two youths drowned in a river in Sirhoi district of Rajasthan on Friday, police said.Both hailing from Gujarat were taking a bath in the Surpagla river when they accidently slipped into deep waters, they said.One of them was identified as S...

Aviation scam: Court extends till Nov 15 judicial custody of close aide of lobbyist Deepak Talwar

A Delhi court Friday extended by two weeks the judicial custody of Yasmin Kapoor, a close aide of co-accused and corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar, in a money laundering case related to negotiations that allegedly favoured foreign private ai...

HC takes note of PIL alleging illegal filling up of waterbody

Acting on a PIL filed by a rickshaw puller, the Calcutta High Court on Friday took note of alleged illegal filling up of a vested waterbody for construction work in the northern outskirts of the city. A division bench comprising Chief Justi...

PM Modi to arrive in Bangkok amidst negotiations to conclude RCEP deal

Shoring up Indias trade and security ties with the members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations ASEAN in the backdrop of Chinas rising economic and military influence over the region is expected to be the top focus of Prime Ministe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019