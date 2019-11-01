Uttarakhand: Government declares public holiday on Chhath Puja

The Uttrakhand government declared a public holiday on November 2, on the occasion of Chhath Puja.

On the instructions of Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, all government and semi-government offices of the state will remain closed on November 2.

Chhath Puja, the festival dedicated to the Sun god, is celebrated on the sixth day Kartik month of Hindu calendar. Every year, the festival commences with paying oblation to the setting sun and concludes with the rising sun. (ANI)

Also Read: N Ireland's DUP oppose UK government's Brexit plan

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)