Fourth Indian Navy-Russian Federation Navy Staff talks held

The fourth Indian Navy-Russian Federation Navy Staff Talks were held on Wednesday that discussed issues related to operational interaction through 'INDRA' series of exercises, training interaction, logistics cooperation and exchange of high-level visits, a statement said. The talks were co-chaired by Rear Admiral Atul Anand, Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Foreign Cooperation and Intelligence) from the Indian Navy and Rear Admiral Vladimir I Zemskov, Deputy Chief of Russian Naval Staff (Signals) from the RuFN.

"Discussions during the staff talks included issues related to operational interaction through 'INDRA' series of exercises, training interaction, sharing of best practices, medical and logistics cooperation, and exchange of high-level visits," The RuFN delegation called on Vice Admiral MS Pawar, Deputy Chief of the Naval Staff on Wednesday and discussed important maritime engagement issues relating to operations as well as training.

The delegation also visited operational and training units at Goa as well as called on Flag Officer Goa Naval Area (FOGA) as part of their visit to the coastal state that concluded on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)