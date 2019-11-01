International Development News
Development News Edition

Air Marshal B Suresh takes charge of IAF's western command

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 21:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 21:53 IST
Air Marshal B Suresh takes charge of IAF's western command
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Air Marshal B Suresh took over as the air officer commanding-in-chief of the crucial Western Air Command on Friday. Before this, he was heading the Southern Air Command.

Suresh, a decorated officer, was commissioned as a fighter pilot into the Indian Air Force on December 13, 1980, the air force said in a statement. The highly-experienced fighter pilot has flown almost all the fighter aircraft of the IAF, it said.

Suresh as a "strategist and tactician of repute within the air force circles and as the exercise director, he is credited with having been the mastermind behind IAF's superlative performance during Exercise Cope India 2004, the first international bilateral exercise with the US Air Force held after a gap of nearly 40 years", the statement said. The air marshal has held a number of coveted command and staff appointments. He led a fighter squadron that specialised in maritime air strikes, and was deployed along the western border during the Kargil war.

In another appointment, Air Marshal Amit Dev took over as the air officer in-charge personnel at the Air Headquarters, Vayu Bhawan. Commissioned in the flying branch of IAF in December 1982 as a fighter pilot, he has a flying experience of more than 2500 hours, including operational flying on MiG- 21 and MiG-27 fighter aircraft.

Air Marshal Manavendra Singh took over as director general inspection and safety at the Air Headquarters at RK Puram on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Brazil police target Greek ship in probe of oil tarring beaches

Brazilian investigators said on Friday a Greek-flagged ship carrying Venezuelan crude was the source of oil tarring thousands of kilometers of coastline over the past two months. While prosecutors and police did not name the vessel, a prose...

Gold worth over Rs 90 lakh seized at city airport

Gold worth Rs 94.2 lakh and foreign currencies were seized from different passengers upon their arrival at the airport here from various destinations over the last two days, the Customs department said on Friday. In the first incident, gol...

Djokovic crushes Tsitsipas to set up Dimitrov semi-final in Paris

Paris, Nov 1 AFP Novak Djokovic produced a magnificent performance to thrash seventh seed Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-1, 6-2 on Friday and set up a Paris Masters semi-final against Grigor Dimitrov. The 32-year-old, battling Rafael Nadal for the ye...

Assam CM hands over Rs 20L cheque to martyred soldier's kin

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday visited the Golaghat residence of martyred soldier Padam Bahadur Shrestha and handed over a cheque of Rs 20 lakh to his wife. Shrestha, a Havildar of Indian Armys 39 Gorkha Rifles, was kill...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019