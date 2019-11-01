International Development News
Four arrested after shootout in East Delhi

  New Delhi
  Updated: 01-11-2019 22:31 IST
  Created: 01-11-2019 22:30 IST
Four people, involved in several cases of burglaries, were arrested on Friday after a brief shootout in East Delhi's Pandav Nagar area, police said. The accused have been identified as Sheikh Saifuddin, Wasim Akram, Mumtaz, and Anwar, they said.

Police got a tip-off about the accused, who were involved in a burglary case reported at Saket, would come to Mayur Vihar, following which a trap was laid, a senior police officer said. "However, when the accused reached the spot, they noticed the police and fired at them in order to escape. In retaliation, the police also fired a shot which hit their car. The driver of the vehicle lost control, following which the vehicle overturned and they sustained injuries," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur.

A case under relevant sections has been registered in connection with the incident, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

