Delhiites queue up for face masks, nebulisers with rise in air pollution levels

Ever since Delhi woke up to Severe plus air quality levels, city residents are making a beeline to buy face masks, nebulisers and nasal drops. Anirudh, who owns a chemist shop in Darya Ganj said, "The demand for masks has gone up around 20 per cent. People are asking for Nebuliser and other medications because they are facing problems due to air pollution."

Delhi government said it is distributing masks to school students so that they can combat air pollution. Today the Delhi Government decided that schools here will remain closed till November 5. The blanket of haze over Delhi thickened this morning with the national capital's pollution levels increasing overnight by around 50 points, taking the overall air quality index to 459.

A Central Pollution Control Board official said the AQI entered the "severe-plus" or "emergency" category late on Thursday night, the first time since January this year. (ANI)

