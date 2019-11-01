International Development News
17 acres of land recovered in anti-encroachment drives in J-K's Samba

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jammu
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 23:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 23:26 IST
The administration on Friday carried out anti-encroachment drives in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district and recovered 17 acres of government land. The drives were carried out under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Rohit Khajuria at Bagla and Pekhari villages, officials said.

Samba SP Shakti Pathak accompanied the DC during operation. Officials said that a banquet hall was also demolished during the drive at Pekhari village.

Revenue officers will mark the areas were the drives were conducted, the DC said.

