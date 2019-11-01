IndiGo to have one LPT3 modified engine on an aircraft

IndiGo Air on Friday said that it is confident to meet the latest directive of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to have at least one LPT3 modified engine on aircraft having an unmodified engine with more than 2900 hours of flying by November 19 this year. "We are confident that we are able to meet this directive and are able to sustain our current schedule," read an official statement.

The airline operator further said the operator is on track to achieve the DGCA directive of having both engines with LPT3 modifications on A320 NEO aircraft. "IndiGo currently operates on its fleet of 98 A320 NEO family with around 45 per cent of its engines modified. We are working with both P&W and Airbus on mitigation so that we have enough modified spare engines by January 31, 2020. In the meantime, our schedule remains intact," added the official statement.

The DGCA has further directed that all A320 aircraft should have both engines with LPT3 modifications by January 31 2020. (ANI)

