200 million euros to be earmarked for bus sector reform in TN: Angela Merkel

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, on a three-day visit to India, on Saturday said that 200 million euros (about Rs 1,580 crore) will be earmarked to reform the bus sector in Tamil Nadu and one billion dollars have also been earmarked towards the Indo-German partnership for green urban mobility.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel addressing the gathering at a business meeting in New Delhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Merkel also said Germany has earmarked one billion dollars (about Rs 7,080 crore) launched Indo-German partnership for green urban mobility.

She was addressing the 63rd annual general meeting of the Indo-German Chamber of Commerce (IGCC) here today. "We will also earmark 200 million euros to reform bus sector in Tamil Nadu. Whoever has looked at pollution in Delhi yesterday would find very good arguments for replacing diesel buses with electric buses. We have launched an Indo-German partnership for green urban mobility. We have earmarked US$1 billion towards this," said Merkel.

On Friday, the pollution levels in the National Capital Area entered the "emergency " category with AQI crossing 500 levels to enter the Severe+ category. The Environment Pollution (Prevention & Control) Authority (EPCA) had yesterday declared a public health emergency across the NCR. Meanwhile, the German Chancellor also spoke about cooperation between India and Germany in other sectors too including health and agriculture.

"We want to cooperate more closely in the health, agriculture and Artificial Intelligence sector. We can cooperate more in the agricultural sector. Something needs to be done as agriculture is an important sector in India, Water scarcity is another problem in India and we can work together towards these issues," she added. Merkel further said that she has already discussed openly the barriers that the German companies face here to invest in the business.

"We wish to contribute to urbanisation and smart cities. We have good technology in water and waste management," she said. Merkel asserted that German investments need some new regulations and a new momentum as regards to India to EU for trade purposes.

"We are close to a conclusion on no. of issues like access to public procurement and public tendering processes. We also intend to give a boost to multilateralism trade system. We would like to strengthen the coalition on multilateralism. India is economically strong. We also have a common interest in developing Afghanistan," said Merkel. "We know that India will celebrate 75 years of independence in 2022. In the meantime, we will be able to identify more areas of cooperation. You have a very young population," she added. (ANI)

