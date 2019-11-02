International Development News
Tharoor tweets: 'Delhi is injurious to health'

Following a spike in the pollution level in the national capital, Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor on Saturday posted a picture on his twitter handle which says 'Delhi is injurious to health'.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 02-11-2019 13:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-11-2019 13:18 IST
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Following a spike in the pollution level in the national capital, Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor on Saturday posted a picture on his twitter handle which says 'Delhi is injurious to health'. He posted a picture with Delhi's famous monument Qutub Minar in a cigarette box and some lines in Hindi which roughly translate to - How long will you live on cigarettes, bidis, and cigars. Just come and spend a few days in Delhi-NCR region: Delhi Tourism.

Many people reacted to Tharoor's tweet. Some felt that it was politicising the issue. Others wanted different state governments to work together to tackle the problem.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) has slipped into the 'Severe Plus' category and the Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority has declared a public health emergency, experts have advised people to urgently take steps to protect their health. (ANI)

Also Read: Fields of fire drive Delhi's air quality to unhealthy levels

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

