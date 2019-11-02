International Development News
9 policemen injured in scuffle with villagers in UP's Gonda

  • Updated: 02-11-2019 13:58 IST
Nine policemen were injured in a scuffle with villagers in Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Saturday. While no arrest has been made so far, a case has been registered, Additional Superintendent of Police Mahendra Kumar said.

On Friday, residents of Nihal Purwa village were protesting against alleged police high-handedness outside the office of the district magistrate. Subsequently, they moved towards the residence of the divisional commissioner and blocked the Lucknow-Gonda Road. A scuffle broke out between the protesting villagers and the police in which nine personnel, including an inspector and two sub-inspectors, sustained minor injuries, the official said.

