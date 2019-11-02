International Development News
Miscreants open fire on Bengal policemen, three injured

  • Barasat
  • Updated: 02-11-2019 14:40 IST
Two police personnel and a civic volunteer were injured in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, when a group of miscreants opened fire on them, police said on Saturday. Two persons have so far been arrested in this connection, they said.

The incident took place at Khulna village under Basirhat subdivision on Friday, a police officer said. Some miscreants fired on the policemen and civic volunteers when they reached the spot on the basis of a complaint by locals that villagers were being attacked during a programme by unidentified men, police said.

"Two villagers were injured after being beaten up by the miscreants. Two policemen-Arindam Halder and Biswajit Maiti-and one civic volunteer Babusona Singha sustained bullet injuries," the police officer said. The injured persons were admitted to hospitals, he said.

An investigation has been initiated and search for the miscreants is on, police added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

