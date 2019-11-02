International Development News
Development News Edition

Court allows ED to record Christian Michel's statement in AgustaWestland case

A special court on Saturday allowed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to record the statement of Christian Michel, who is an accused in Rs 3,600 crore AgustaWestland VVIP chopper case.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 02-11-2019 15:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-11-2019 15:41 IST
Court allows ED to record Christian Michel's statement in AgustaWestland case
AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam case accused Christian Michel. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

A special court on Saturday allowed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to record the statement of Christian Michel, who is an accused in Rs 3,600 crore AgustaWestland VVIP chopper case. Special Judge Arvind Kumar allowed the ED's application to record Michel's statement and further interrogate him on November 5 and November 6 in Tihar jail, where he is lodged in judicial custody.

The court also said two counsels of Michel can remain present for 30 minutes with him to extend legal assistance. Advocate Naveen Kumar Matta appeared for the ED while Michel was represented by advocate Aljo K Joseph.

Michel is facing the investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the ED in the AgustaWestland case. Michel allegedly played the role of a middleman in the chopper deal and is currently lodged in Tihar jail in judicial custody in the case being probed by the ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Last month, he approached the Delhi High Court seeking bail in the ED and CBI cases. The court had on October 24 sought the agencies' response on his bail application before November 13. Michel was extradited from Dubai last year and is currently lodged in Tihar Jail in connection with alleged irregularities in the chopper deal.

While the CBI is probing his alleged role as a 'middleman' in the deal, the ED is investigating money laundering charges against him. (ANI)

Also Read: AgustaWestland case: Christian Michel approaches HC for bail in CBI, ED cases

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Secure your WhatsApp messages with fingerprint lock: Here's how to enable it

COAI ignores member Jio's protest; seeks waiver of all past statutory dues for Airtel, Voda-Idea

Robert Zane is still father-figure to Rachel aka Meghan Markle, off-screen as well

Voda-Idea stock surges 23 pc as company clears the air on exiting Indian market

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi: Police and lawyers clash at Tis Hazari court

A scuffle has broken out between Delhi Police and lawyers at Tis Hazari court on Saturday, ANI news agency reported. One lawyer has been taken to hospital with injuries and a vehicle has also been set ablaze at the premises.Incidents of fir...

RSS appropriates icons as they don't have their own: Irfan Habib

Historian and author S Irfan Habib on Saturday alleged that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh RSS has been appropriating national icons like Sardar Patel, Bhagat Singh, and Subhash Chandra Bose as it didnt have any of its own to whom the peop...

'My focus is on an Olympic medal' says Indian Para Athlete Gunasekaran

After winning three gold medals at World Military Games 2019, Indian Para Athlete Subedar Anandan Gunasekaran on Saturday said his next goal is to win an Olympic medal. He had also qualified for the Tokyo Olympics 2020 after winning a gold ...

VVIP Chopper case: Court allows ED to interrogate alleged middleman in Tihar

A Delhi court on Saturday allowed the Enforcement Directorate to interrogate Christian Michel, arrested in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam case, in Tihar prison. Special Judge Arvind Kumar gave the permission to the agency to record th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019