J-K: Security forces nab 1 LeT terrorist in Sopore
Security forces on Saturday arrested one terrorist belonging to Lashkar-e-Taiba in Sopore. Arms and Ammunition have been recovered.
Security forces on Saturday arrested one terrorist belonging to Lashkar-e-Taiba in Sopore. Arms and ammunition have been recovered. The terrorist was nabbed in a joint operation conducted by 179n Battalion of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indian Army, and Jammu and Kashmir Police.
"#179Bn #CRPF, @adgpi, and @JmuKmrPolice conducted a joint operation in Sopore, Baramulla, J&K and apprehended 01 LeT terrorist. Arms and ammunition recovered," tweeted CRPF. Further details are awaited. (ANI)
Also Read: Lebanon security forces use tear gas in Beirut protests
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Security forces
- terrorist
- LashkareTaiba
- Battalion
- Police
- Indian Army
- Jammu
- Baramulla
ALSO READ
INTERVIEW-Suspect or slave? Children caught in drug trade pose test for UK police
New Zealand plans armed police patrols after Christchurch massacre
Safety to be focus of new trial of specialist Police response teams
Hong Kong police association to build retirement property for staff in mainland China
UP man wanted in several criminal cases held after police encounter in Delhi