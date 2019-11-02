International Development News
J-K: Security forces nab 1 LeT terrorist in Sopore

Security forces on Saturday arrested one terrorist belonging to Lashkar-e-Taiba in Sopore. Arms and Ammunition have been recovered.

  • Sopore (Jammu And Kashmir)
  • Updated: 02-11-2019 15:43 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Security forces on Saturday arrested one terrorist belonging to Lashkar-e-Taiba in Sopore. Arms and ammunition have been recovered. The terrorist was nabbed in a joint operation conducted by 179n Battalion of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indian Army, and Jammu and Kashmir Police.

"#179Bn #CRPF, @adgpi, and @JmuKmrPolice conducted a joint operation in Sopore, Baramulla, J&K and apprehended 01 LeT terrorist. Arms and ammunition recovered," tweeted CRPF. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

