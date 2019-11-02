Police official arrested in Rajasthan while accepting bribe
An assistant sub-inspector in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district was arrested on Saturday while accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000, an anti-corruption bureau (ACB) official said. The accused ASI Puran Singh, posted at Nagar police station of Bharatpur, had demanded Rs 1.20 lakh for according a favour in a case. He had already accepted Rs 70,000 bribe, DSP Chitragupt Mahawar of the anti-corruption bureau said.
The DSP said the accused officer was arrested on Saturday while taking Rs 30,000 bribe. A case has been registered under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act and further probe is on, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- bureau
- assistant subinspector
- Rajasthan
- ACB
- police station
- Nagar
- officer
- DSP
ALSO READ
Diwali bonus for nearly 6 lakh Rajasthan employees
Three Rajasthan cities to get additional municipal corporations
Appeal against acquittal of accused in Pehlu Khan lynching case will ensure fair justice, says Rajasthan Minister Garg
Pehlu Khan lynching case: Rajasthan govt moves HC against acquittal of accused
Crocodile takes shelter inside police station in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri