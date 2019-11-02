J-K: Pak violates ceasefire in Poonch's Shahpur, Kirni, Qasba sectors
Pakistan on Saturday violated ceasefire in Shahpur, Kirni and Qasba sectors of Poonch district, police said.
Pakistan on Saturday violated ceasefire in Shahpur, Kirni and Qasba sectors of Poonch district, police said. At about 11:20 pm, Pakistan initiated unprovoked firing of small arms and shelling with mortars in the three areas of Poonch.
As the Indian Army retaliated befittingly, the firing was stopped at 1:15 pm. More details are awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
