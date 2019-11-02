J-K: Pak violates ceasefire in Poonch's Shahpur, Kirni, Qasba sectors

International Development News
Pakistan on Saturday violated ceasefire in Shahpur, Kirni and Qasba sectors of Poonch district, police said.

  Poonch (Jammu And Kashmir)
  Updated: 02-11-2019 18:28 IST
  Created: 02-11-2019 18:28 IST
Pakistan on Saturday violated ceasefire in Shahpur, Kirni and Qasba sectors of Poonch district, police said. At about 11:20 pm, Pakistan initiated unprovoked firing of small arms and shelling with mortars in the three areas of Poonch.

As the Indian Army retaliated befittingly, the firing was stopped at 1:15 pm. More details are awaited. (ANI)

