J-K: Pak violates ceasefire in Poonch's Shahpur, Kirni, Qasba sectors

Pakistan on Saturday violated ceasefire in Shahpur, Kirni and Qasba sectors of Poonch district, police said. At about 11:20 pm, Pakistan initiated unprovoked firing of small arms and shelling with mortars in the three areas of Poonch.

As the Indian Army retaliated befittingly, the firing was stopped at 1:15 pm. More details are awaited. (ANI)

