Tis Hazari clash: District lawyers to abstain from work on Nov 4 in all Delhi courts

In the wake of a clash between police and advocates at the Tis Hazari court complex in Old Delhi on Saturday in which a vehicle was set ablaze and a lawyer hospitalised with injuries, the Bar Council of India has called for a lawyers' strike across district courts in Delhi on November 4.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 02-11-2019 19:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-11-2019 19:23 IST
Some lawyers were injured in the scuffle between Delhi Police and lawyers in New Delhi on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

In the wake of a clash between police and advocates at the Tis Hazari court complex in Old Delhi on Saturday in which a vehicle was set ablaze and a lawyer hospitalised with injuries, the Bar Council of India has called for a lawyers' strike across district courts in Delhi on November 4. Mahavir Sharma, Chairman and Dhir Singh Kasana, Coordination Committee Secretary-General, Bar Council of Delhi said that one lawyer was injured when police personnel opened fire at a group of advocates and several other advocates and a journalist were injured in the scuffle.

"We strongly condemn brutal unprovoked attack on lawyers by police at Tis Hazari Court. One lawyer is critical. A young lawyer was beaten up in the lockup. This is high-handedness of police and they should be dismissed and prosecuted. We stand with Delhi lawyers," KC Mittal, Chairman, Bar Council of Delhi said. National Spokesperson of Congress Abhishek Manu Singhvi also reacted to the incident that happened at the Tis Hazari Court and said that legal recourse should be taken.

"Really disturbed by the instance of Tis Hazari Court in which a conflict between police and lawyers turned ugly. Since my sources tell me that a lawyer was shot, anger within legal fraternity is justified but not violence. Let's hope the legal recourse is taken," he tweeted. According to an office-bearer of the Tis Hazari Bar Association, a police vehicle hit the vehicle of a lawyer after which the situation aggravated.

"A police vehicle hit the vehicle of a lawyer while he was coming to the court. When the lawyer confronted them he was ridiculed and 6 police personnel carried him inside and thrashed him. People saw this and called the police," Jai Biswal, Tis Hazari Bar association's office-bearer said. "SHO and local police came there but were not allowed to go inside. We informed the High Court. A team was sent there along with six judges but even they were not allowed to go in. When they started leaving, cops fired bullets," he added.

Some lawyers who were injured in the scuffle with the police have been admitted to St Stephen's Hospital. (ANI)

