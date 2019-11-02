Unable to return money, MBA student kills financier

A woman student and her associate were arrested for allegedly killing a financier here after he demanded his money back, a police officer said on Saturday. The accused was identified as Sumit Phoghat (24), an MBA student, and Vikram (32). They were arrested from Honda Chowk in the early hours of Saturday.

Both the accused are native of Haryana's Charkhi Dadri and Jhajjar. The incident came to light on Thursday when Gurgaon police found a bullet-wounded body of the victim, Roshan Lal, at a flat in Sector-103 here.

"When investigators informed Lal's son Rahul about the murder, he told police that Lal had gone to his finance office in Jhajjar on October 31 when Phogat took him somewhere," Gurgaon police PRO Subhash Bokan said. A police team on a tip-off nabbed Phoghat and her associate.

During interrogation, the accused told police that they knew Lal through common friends. Lal helped them financially and he had given some money to Phoghat which she was unable to return. When Lal asked for his money, she made a plan to eliminate him. As per the plan, she, along with Vikram, took Lal to Gurgaon from Jhajjar.

They later had liquor in the flat and when Lal was fully intoxicated, she took his revolver and shot bullet on his temple. The accused later fled the spot, the officer added. A hunt is on to nab the other accused involved in the crime.

