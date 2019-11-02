AP: 2 women caught selling country-made guns in Visakhapatnam, case registered

Two women were caught from Araku valley weekend market in Visakhapatnam selling country-made guns, police said on Saturday. According to police, two women namely Dasari Devudamma (50) and Buri Suridamma (48), resident of Boddavaram village of Sringavarapu Kota Mandal here were caught selling country-made weapons.

"Two country-made guns, two barrels, three brass bearings, almost 2 kg of lead pellets, Rs 7,600 cash and one mobile phone were recovered from their possession," Sub Inspector Gopal said. The women were also sent on police remand.

A case has been filed under Section 25 of Arms Act and investigation is underway in the matter. (ANI)

