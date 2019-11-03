International Development News
Four cases registered in clash between police advocates at Tis Hazari Court

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 03-11-2019 15:27 IST
  • Created: 03-11-2019 15:23 IST
Four cases registered in clash between police advocates at Tis Hazari Court
Four cases have been registered in connection with the clash between police and lawyers at Tis Hazari Court complex in which at least 20 police personnel and several lawyers were injured while many vehicles vandalized or set on fire, a Delhi Police spokesperson said on Sunday. The cases were registered on separate complaints of the district judge of Tis Hazari court, two advocates, and a Delhi Police constable who was injured in the incident, additional PRO of the Delhi Police Anil Mittal said.

On the complaint of the district judge, a case has been registered on the charges of obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions, assault, and rioting, the spokesperson said. Two cases have been registered against police personnel on the complaint of two advocates, including a woman, on the charge of attempt to murder, voluntarily causing hurt, wrongful confinement, criminal intimidation, theft and use of criminal force on woman with the intent of outraging her modesty.

Another case was filed on the complaint of a police constable, injured in the incident, on the charge of obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions, assault, attempt to murder, rioting and robbery, Mittal said. The court complex turned into a virtual battleground on Saturday after an argument between advocates and police over parking turned violent.

Two station house officers (SHOs) and an additional commissioner were among the 20 personnel injured, police said and claimed that eight lawyers suffered injuries. Lawyers, however, said more of their colleagues were injured than the number claimed by the police. They also claimed that two advocates were injured in police firing, but police said they fired in the air.

Twelve motorcycles and nine police vehicles, including one of the Uttar Pradesh Police, were vandalized, officials said. Bar associations condemned the incident and called a one-day strike across all district courts in the national capital on November 4.

