International Development News
Development News Edition

Cyclonic storm Maha to bring heavy rains in Maharashtra

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  Updated: 03-11-2019 21:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-11-2019 20:54 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Cyclonic storm "Maha" is likely to bring very heavy rains to parts of Maharashtra during November 6-8, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday. A release from the state's Disaster Management Cell said areas in north Konkan, north-central Maharashtra will experience heavy rains along with thunder and lightning from November 6 till November 8.

Fishermen have been advised not venture into the sea while district collectors have been asked to take measures to reduce the impact of "Maha" , it said. Earlier in the day, the Ahmedabad center of IMD in neighboring Gujarat said Maha would make landfall in Gujarat between Dwarka and Diu on the night of November 6 and bring heavy to very heavy rains till the next day there.

It is likely to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm in the next six hours, the Gujarat Met Centre had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

