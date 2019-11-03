Cyclonic storm Maha to bring heavy rains in Maharashtra

Cyclonic storm "Maha" is likely to bring very heavy rains to parts of Maharashtra during November 6-8, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday. A release from the state's Disaster Management Cell said areas in north Konkan, north-central Maharashtra will experience heavy rains along with thunder and lightning from November 6 till November 8.

Fishermen have been advised not venture into the sea while district collectors have been asked to take measures to reduce the impact of "Maha" , it said. Earlier in the day, the Ahmedabad center of IMD in neighboring Gujarat said Maha would make landfall in Gujarat between Dwarka and Diu on the night of November 6 and bring heavy to very heavy rains till the next day there.

It is likely to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm in the next six hours, the Gujarat Met Centre had said.

