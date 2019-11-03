International Development News
'Red Atlas Map' unveiled for flood mitigation in Chennai

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday unveiled the 'Red Atlas Action Plan Map,' a first of its kind ready reckoner, prepared by the Ministry of Earth Sciences to aid Tamil Nadu government in effective flood mitigation in Chennai which witnessed the worst deluge in 2015. The atlas, with probable scenarios for different rainfall periods, aims at flood mitigation, preparedness, operations and management aspects, official sources told PTI.

The manual provides information, including on corporation wards that are likely to be affected due to flooding, and the areas that may need evacuation in Chennai taking into account all historical datasets. Both the atlas and the 'Coastal Flood Warning System App (CFLOWS-Chennai)', which was launched by the Vice-President are intended as decision support systems covering aspects, including preparedness and prevention.

The CFLOWS-Chennai is a complete webGIS-based decision support system that can be used both for mitigation planning operations before flooding and in real time to for aspects like relief work. Such initiatives to effectively tackle urban flooding are likely to be replicated in cities including Mumbai, according to officials.

CFLOWS is an integrated system that involves coupling models of regional weather forecasts, storm surges and captures about 796 flood scenarios. The over 200-page atlas was prepared by the National Centre for Coastal Research, India Meteorological Department and National Centre for Medium Range Weather Forecasting in association with TN State Disaster Management Authority and Greater Chennai Corporation.

Also, the office of the Principal Scientific Advisor to the government of India, IIT Madras, IIT-Bombay and the Institute of Remote Sensing of the Anna University participated from the academia..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

