Huge amount of explosives seized in Bankura district

A huge amount of explosives was seized by police from a vehicle in West Bengal's Bankura district, a senior police officer said on Sunday. Superintendent of Police, Koteswara Rao Nalabhat said acting on a tip-off a police team intercepted a vehicle at Mejia in the district on Saturday night.

During the search of the vehicle, the police team found 50 packets of detonators, 250 kg of ammonium nitrate and 400 powergel, the SP said. The driver of the vehicle was arrested. He was produced before a local court on Sunday which sent him to six-days police custody.

