Everyone should maintain restraint after Ayodhya verdict: Spiritual leader
Spiritual leader Adhokshajanand Deo Tirth Maharaj has appealed to both Hindus and Muslims to maintain restraint after the Ayodhya case verdict later this month. The seer said celebratory procession should be avoided and no effort should be made to "belittle" the other side.
"The verdict on Ayodhya may go either way. However, it is the moral responsibility of both the communities to retain the harmony India is famous for," Tirtha Maharaj told the media in Govardhan Dham in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
