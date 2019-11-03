Leopard hit by vehicle

A leopard was injured on Sundayafter it was hit by an unidentified vehicle near Otur in Punedistrict of Maharashtra, forest officials said

The 30-month-old female big cat was rushed to Manikdohrescue centre in the region for further treatment by localsafter the incident took place near Pimpri Pendhar village inOtur forest on Sunday evening.

