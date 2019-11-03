Leopard hit by vehicle
A leopard was injured on Sundayafter it was hit by an unidentified vehicle near Otur in Punedistrict of Maharashtra, forest officials said
The 30-month-old female big cat was rushed to Manikdohrescue centre in the region for further treatment by localsafter the incident took place near Pimpri Pendhar village inOtur forest on Sunday evening.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
