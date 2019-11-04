International Development News
Development News Edition

Odd-even rule kicks in as pollution in Delhi remains severe

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 08:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 08:21 IST
Odd-even rule kicks in as pollution in Delhi remains severe
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The odd-even road rationing scheme, an anti-pollution measure, kicked in from 8 am on Monday in the city, with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urging people to follow it for the sake of their family and kids. Under the scheme, apart from exempted categories, only those non-transport four-wheeled vehicles will ply on the roads which have registration numbers ending with an even digit.

The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of the city at 7:30 am stood at 439, which falls in the "severe" category. An AQI between 0-50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe'. An AQI above 500 falls in the 'severe plus' category. "Namaste Delhi, odd-even is starting from today to reduce pollution. Please do follow it for yourself, your family, kids and your breath. Share cars. It will strengthen friendship, form relations, save petrol and pollution," Kejriwal said in an early morning tweet in Hindi.

Violations of the odd-even rule will invite a fine of Rs 4,000. Over 600 teams of Delhi Traffic Police and the transport and revenue departments have been deployed for a strict implementation of the scheme across the city. Under the scheme, which will be implemented from 8 am to 8 pm till November 15, non-transport four-wheeled vehicles with registration numbers ending with an odd digit (1, 3, 5, 7, 9) will not be allowed on the roads on November 4, 6, 8, 12 and 14.

Similarly, vehicles with registration numbers ending with an even digit (0, 2, 4, 6, 8) will not be allowed on the roads on November 5, 7, 9, 11, 13 and 15. Two-wheelers and electric vehicles have been exempted from the restrictions, but not CNG-driven vehicles.

Women-only vehicles with children aged up to 12 years and vehicles occupied by physically-disabled persons will also be exempted. Twenty-nine categories of vehicles, including those of President, prime minister, emergency and enforcement vehicles, have been exempted.

However, the vehicles of the Delhi chief minister and ministers will not be exempted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10

Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom injured during race

Every 'torpedo' fired hit us: Yes Bank on stressed loans

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Bayern Munich sack coach Niko Kovac

Berlin, Nov 4 AFP Bayern Munich on Sunday sacked coach Niko Kovac, a day after the German champions suffered a historic 5-1 loss against Eintracht Frankfurt -- their worst Bundesliga defeat in a decade. FC Bayern Munich have relieved head c...

Leclerc, Vettel down in the dumps over Ferrari slump

Charles Leclerc said he had no idea why Ferrari slumped so dramatically at the United States Grand Prix where he finished a distant fourth and team-mate Sebastian Vettel retired with a suspension failure. The Italian team had reeled off six...

'Overwhelmed' Hamilton wins sixth world title, closes in on Schumacher record

Lewis Hamilton clinched his sixth world title, but not in the style he hoped for on Sunday when he finished second behind his triumphant Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas in an eventful United States Grand Prix. The 34-year-old Briton foug...

Talks on Asian trade deal "conclusive", Thai minister says

Talks to agree what could be the worlds biggest trade bloc were conclusive and an announcement on their success will be made later on Monday, Thailands commerce minister said on Monday. The prospects of reaching an agreement on the 16-natio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019