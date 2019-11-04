Huge cache of explosive materials recovered in Dumka

A huge cache of explosive materials has been recovered from an under-construction house in Jharkhand's Dumka district, police said on Monday

On a tip-off, a police team led by Dumka Sub-Divisional Police Officer Pujyaprakash searched the under-construction house at Seherpur village under Shikariparapolice station and recovered 100 kg ammonium nitrate and 795 pieces of gelatine sticks on Sunday, Superintendent of Police, YS Ramesh said here

The SP said an FIR has been filed against two persons and search operations launched to nab them.

