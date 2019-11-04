International Development News
Fadnavis meets Shah in Delhi

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday arrived at the official residence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to hold a meeting with the Union minister.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (Left), Union Minister Amit Shah (Right) [File Image]. Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday arrived at the official residence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to hold a meeting with the Union minister. As per sources, Fadnavis is meeting with Shah to seek more assistance from Central fovernment for farmers affected due to unseasonal rain in Maharashtra.

Earlier on Sunday, Fadnavis said that the state government has already approved Rs 10,000 crore to provide relief to farmers affected by rains in the state. "We have already approved Rs 10,000 crore. The state government stands firmly with farmers whose crops have been damaged due to heavy rains and all the necessary steps and assistance will be provided to them," he said.

Fadnavis has already asked officials to act as a mediator between insurance companies and farmers to get early and maximum assistance and ensure not a single farmer be kept deprived of assistance. Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has demanded Rs 25,000 per hectare from the government to help farmers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

