Railway officials rescue dog, puppies trapped under pile of rails in Bhopal

Railway officials rescued a dog and her two newborn puppies from beneath a pile of rails at a yard near Bhopal station here.

Railway officials rescue dog, puppies trapped under pile of rails in Bhopal
Visual of the rescue operation to save a dog and its puppies near Bhopal Railway Station on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Railway officials rescued a dog and her two newborn puppies from beneath a pile of rails at a yard near Bhopal station here. The six-hour-long rescue operation was successfully carried out under the leadership of the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Bhopal Railway Station Udaya Borwankar.

The incident took place on the night of November 2, when few people heard the dogs in pain. They later informed Borwankar, who sent a team of railway personnel to look into the situation. The team informed Borwankar that dogs cannot be rescued without removing the tracks.

Following the development, the DRM suggested to remove the tracks and called the cranes. The team removed the tracks at night and rescued the dog and her two children. The railway team has handed them to an organization raising dogs. (ANI)

