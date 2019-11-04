International Development News
Centre seeks time to decide on appointment of Justice Akil Kureshi as Tripura HC's Chief Justice

The Central government on Monday sought more time from the Supreme Court to take an administrative decision on the appointment of Justice Akil Kureshi as the Chief Justice of Tripura High Court.

  Updated: 04-11-2019 12:32 IST
Justice Akil Kureshi (Photo courtesy: Bombay High Court website) . Image Credit: ANI

The Central government on Monday sought more time from the Supreme Court to take an administrative decision on the appointment of Justice Akil Kureshi as the Chief Justice of Tripura High Court. A bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Surya Kant posted the matter for November 7 for hearing after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta sought more time.

The Supreme Court Collegium had on September 5 recommended the elevation of Justice Kureshi of Bombay High Court as the Chief Justice of the Tripura High Court, but the Centre is yet to give its approval to it. In May earlier this year, the Collegium had recommended his elevation to the Madhya Pradesh High Court but later modified its order. (ANI)

Also Read: SC to hear on Nov 4 Guj HC advocates body on elevation of Bombay HC judge Justice Akil Kureshi

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

