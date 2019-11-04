International Development News
Development News Edition

Civil Secretariat, other offices reopen in Jammu amid tight security

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jammu
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 12:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 12:55 IST
Civil Secretariat, other offices reopen in Jammu amid tight security

Amid tight security arrangements, Civil Secretariat-- the seat of Jammu and Kashmir government-- and other offices reopened here on Monday after functioning for six months in Srinagar as part of the nearly 150-year-old practice locally known as 'Darbar Move'. The bi-annual shift is the first after the state's bifurcation into two Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh which came into existence on October 31.

Girish Chandra Murmu, who assumed office as the first Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir on October 31 at Raj Bhavan in Srinagar, inspected the traditional guard of honour given to him by a police contingent at the civil secretariat lawns at sharp 9.30 am, marking the opening of move offices here. However, he skipped the customary press conference which was a usual practice by the head of the administration in the erstwhile state and instead straightway went inside the secretariat to embark on his official work.

The secretariat and other government offices closed in Srinagar on October 25-26 after functioning there for six months. The other offices which resumed functioning here include Raj Bhavan and the Police headquarters. Police and paramilitary forces have been deployed in strength in the city, especially on the roads leading to the Civil Secretariat as part of security measures to ensure the smooth functioning of the administration from Jammu.

The main road outside the secretariat was closed for civilian movement with barricades and heavy deployment of policemen. Only the civil secretariat employees are being allowed on the road after thorough checking. The practice of 'Darbar Move'-- under which the government functions in Jammu during six months of winter and in Srinagar during summer-- was started by Maharaja Gulab Singh in 1872 to escape extreme weather conditions in the two regions.

However, the practice was continued even after Independence with the aim of providing governance benefits to both Kashmir and Jammu regions for six months by turns. While Jammu and Srinagar cities benefit from this practice as the roads and other infrastructure gets the basic minimum repairs done on an annual basis, the Darbar Move incurs expenditure of crores of rupees.

The practice involves moving voluminous files between Jammu and Srinagar and thousands of employees between the two cities in hundreds of buses and trucks. The employees who work in the move offices get almost two weeks of free holidays and compensatory allowances twice every year.

Several political parties have in the past demanded scrapping the practice and instead establishing permanent offices both at Jammu and Srinagar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in India - November 2019

Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom injured during race

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Industries with pollution load in control need not seek permissions from ministries: Javadekar

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday stressed on the need for self regulation to combat air pollution while asking industries to keep their pollution load in check. In his address at the ICC Sustainability Conclave 2019 Ch...

Hong Kong stocks close at over 3-month high on trade deal hopes

Hong Kong stocks ended at their highest in more than three months on Monday, aided by increasing hopes for a Sino-U.S. trade deal. The Hang Seng index rose 1.7 to 27,547.30, its highest since Aug. 1, while the China Enterprises Index gained...

Grenade attack in Srinagar, one dead

A civilian was killed and 13 others were injured as terrorists lobbed a grenade in a busy market area here on Monday, police said. The attack took place at 120 pm in Hari Singh High Street market area.While one person died in the attack, 13...

Disability Rights Awareness Month launched to focus on skills development

Government says it intends to pay particular attention to the economic liberation of persons with disabilities. This commitment follows the launch of Disability Rights Awareness Month - which runs from 3 November to 3 December 2019.The camp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019