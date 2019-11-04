62-year-old woman killed after being hit by a speeding jeep

A 62-year-old woman was killed after she was hit by a speeding jeep at Korram village under Baberu police station area, police said on Monday.

On Sunday, Shanti Devi was returning home from the field. She was hit by a speeding jeep when she was crossing the road, police said, adding that the victim died on the spot.

The police have registered a case against the driver of the unknown jeep and the body of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)