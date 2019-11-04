International Development News
Development News Edition

Woman tahsildar burnt alive in office in T'gana

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 16:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 16:05 IST
Woman tahsildar burnt alive in office in T'gana

A woman Tahsildar was allegedly burnt alive by an unidentified person in her office in nearby Abdullapurmet on Monday afternoon, a senior official said. Vijaya was alone in her chamber when the assailant entered it, doused her in petrol and set her afire, Ibrahimpatnam Revenue Divisional Officer Amarender said.

The woman official died on the spot while another staffer in the office suffered burns while trying to rescue her. A man, suspected to be the assailant, was also injured and both have been rushed to a nearby hospital, another official said.

The incident in broad daylight led to chaos in the Tahsildar office. The motive for the attack was yet to be ascertained.

Senior police officials have rushed to the spot..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in India - November 2019

Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom injured during race

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

China says RCEP talks made 'inspiring progress' though may not meet expectations of all

China on Monday said negotiations to firm up the RCEP deal during the ASEAN meeting in Bangkok have made inspiring progress though they may not fully meet the expectations of all the parties. The statement came days after Prime Minister Nar...

UPDATE 1-Euro zone factories stuck in a slump as trade war still biting

Factory activity across the euro zone contracted sharply last month as demand was again stifled by the U.S. trade war with China and the persistent lack of clarity over Britains departure from the European Union, a survey showed. Worryingly...

INSIGHT-Measles and mistrust in Ukraine weaken world's defences

Many of the people coming to Anna Kukharuks private medical clinic dont have a disease. What plagues them is doubt. But its effects are a health emergency that the doctor and hundreds of others are struggling to remedy.Deep mistrust of vacc...

Gian Chand Gupta unanimously elected Speaker of Haryana Assembly

BJP MLA Gian Chand Gupta was unanimously elected Speaker of Haryana Assembly on Monday. Panchkula MLA Guptas name was proposed by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and seconded by Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala.In the Assembly ele...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019