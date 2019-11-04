Woman tahsildar burnt alive in office in T'gana

A woman Tahsildar was allegedly burnt alive by an unidentified person in her office in nearby Abdullapurmet on Monday afternoon, a senior official said. Vijaya was alone in her chamber when the assailant entered it, doused her in petrol and set her afire, Ibrahimpatnam Revenue Divisional Officer Amarender said.

The woman official died on the spot while another staffer in the office suffered burns while trying to rescue her. A man, suspected to be the assailant, was also injured and both have been rushed to a nearby hospital, another official said.

The incident in broad daylight led to chaos in the Tahsildar office. The motive for the attack was yet to be ascertained.

Senior police officials have rushed to the spot..

