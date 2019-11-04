Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary LV Subrahmanyam transferred
Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh LV Subrahmanyam was on Monday transferred and is now posted as Director General, AP Human Resources Development Institute, Bapatla.
Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh LV Subrahmanyam was on Monday transferred and is now posted as Director General, AP Human Resources Development Institute, Bapatla.
Praveen Prakash, Principal Secretary to the government (political) has issued the orders.
A 1983 batch IAS officer, Subrahmanyam took charge as the Chief Secretary of the state on April 6 this year. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Andhra Pradesh
- Chief Secretary
- government
- state
- IAS officer
ALSO READ
Andhra Pradesh: Mini-marathon in Vijayawada ahead of 'Police Commemoration day' celebrations
Andhra Pradesh govt not to distribute temple land for the poor
Delhi: Jagan Mohan Reddy meets Amit Shah, raises demand for special category status for Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh: Lakhs of workers suffering due to non-availability of sand, says Pawan Kalyan
Andhra Pradesh: Trains operation hit due to heavy rainfall