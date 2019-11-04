AP Chief Secretary transferred

The Andhra Pradesh Government has transferred Chief Secretary L V Subrahmanyam and posted him as Director-General of AP Human Resources Development Institute at Bapatla. The transfer comes three days after he issued show-cause notices to Praveen Prakash, Principal Secretary, General Administration (Political) alleging misconduct and violation of government business rules.

The chief secretary has been asked to get relieved from his post immediately by handing over charge to Chief Commissioner of Land Administration, a government order issued in the name of Prakash said. Praveen Prakash, earlier Resident Commissioner of Andhra Pradesh in New Delhi, was appointed as Principal Secretary to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on September 16.

He was also given full additional charge as Principal Secretary (Political) in the General Administration Department.

