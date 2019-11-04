International Development News
Development News Edition

Delhi complied well with odd-even scheme on first day: Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday said that people of Delhi have complied positively with the odd-even scheme as only 192 challans were reported till 2 pm.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 18:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 18:39 IST
Delhi complied well with odd-even scheme on first day: Manish Sisodia
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia speaking to reporters on Monday in New Delhi. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday said that people of Delhi have complied positively with the odd-even scheme as only 192 challans were reported till 2 pm. "There is a high level of compliance by people in Delhi of odd-even scheme. A total of 192 challans have been filed by the authorities till 2 pm- 170 by Delhi Traffic police, 15 by Transport department and 7 by SDMs on the road," Sisodia told reporters at a press conference.

"A city in which around 30 lakh vehicles ply every day- if half of the vehicles which are around 15 lakh vehicles are plying on the roads due to odd-even scheme, then 100-200 challans are negligible," he added. He congratulated the people of Delhi for taking a stern measure to tackle the menace of hazardous air quality.

"Today I want to congratulate the people of Delhi who have taken a positive stern measure to counter pollution in the city. The third odd-even scheme implementation has been accepted by the people of Delhi," he said. He also said that Delhi's air quality has improved since Sunday.

"Today Delhi's air is cleaner than yesterday. In the morning, PM2.5 was 562. By 4 pm, it dropped to 93. It is not only odd-even scheme which has helped but it is one of the many factors which helped to counter pollution," he said. Delhi is currently reeling under severe air pollution as the air quality is dipping to hazardous levels across the national capital. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in India - November 2019

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10

Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom injured during race

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Mexico will not take sides in El Salvador-Venezuela dispute-president

Mexicos President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday he would not take sides in a dispute between El Salvador and Venezuela after the two countries expelled each others diplomats at the weekend.Were not going to make a statement in ...

Pb, Hry queried by PMO on additional steps taken to curb stubble burning

The Prime Ministers Office on Monday asked Haryana and Punjab to provide details of additional measures taken by them to check fresh cases of fire and stubble burning during the last 24 hours. P K Mishra, Principal Secretary to the Prime Mi...

Sangma to explore business oppotunities with Bangladesh

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Monday said that the state shares the longest boundary with Bangladesh but accounts for only one per cent of the nearly 10 billion dollar trade between India and that country.. Sangma said he wil...

German minister urges Iran to return to nuclear accord

Irans announcement that it has developed advanced machines to speed up its uranium enrichment jeopardizes an agreement with world powers, Germanys foreign minister said on Monday, urging Tehran to return to the original accord.Iran has buil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019