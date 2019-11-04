Delhi: SC lawyers hold protest at India Gate in support of lawyers injured in Tis Hazari clash

Supreme Court lawyers held a protest at India Gate on Monday, in support of lawyers who were injured in the clash with the Delhi police at Tis Hazari court on November 2. Several lawyers have demanded the enforcement of Lawyers' Protection Act and the immediate arrest and trial of the policemen who allegedly fired on the lawyer during the clash.

"This is a matter of national security. If the lawyers in this nation are not safe, then the citizens will not be safe either," a lawyer told ANI. A clash had broken out between lawyers and cops over an alleged parking issue at Tis Hazari court on November 2, in which several police officials and lawyers were injured.

Alleged firing by Delhi Police also took place during the clash, which left one lawyer injured. The Delhi High Court has ordered a judicial inquiry into the clash. (ANI)

Also Read: Scottish court asked to delay ruling on PM Johnson's Brexit extension request

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)