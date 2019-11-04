International Development News
Development News Edition

Centre, Delhi govt in war of words over air pollution in national capital

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 20:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 20:13 IST
Centre, Delhi govt in war of words over air pollution in national capital

The Centre and the Delhi government were embroiled in a war of words on Monday over the issue of air pollution in the national capital. While Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar lashed out at the AAP government for promoting itself instead of tackling pollution, the latter challenged him to prove if it had taken a single penny out of the budget for its advertisement.

Delhi-NCR was engulfed in a thick blanket of smog since the festival of Diwali on October 27. At an event here, Javadekar hit out at the Arvind Kejriwal government asking whether it was following the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) directives aimed at combating the severe air pollution in the national capital.

The AAP, in response, requested the central government to go above partisan politics and work for the betterment of India by taking steps to combat air pollution. Speaking to the media after the event, Javadekar said his ministry has already held several meetings with the neighboring states of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan over pollution caused due to stubble burning.

"Pollution is a genuine problem. When I became the environment minister, I called a meeting of all five states regarding the issue. Seven to eight such meetings have already been held. Another one will happen soon. "The Delhi government must check out the directions given by CPCB regarding pollution and should tell how much has it followed," the minister said.

A slew of recommendations has been given by a 10-member anti-pollution task force led by CPCB Member Secretary Prashant Gargava to tackle air pollution in Delhi-NCR. Hitting back at the AAP government over Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's recent comment that 40,000 machines provided by the Centre to curb stubble burning cannot help 22 lakh farmers, Javadekar said the Narendra Modi government has given Rs 1,100 crore for the same but the Delhi government was busy spending on advertisements.

"Delhi government is asking why have we have given 40,000 machines to a population of 22 lakh farmers, I want to say that we have given Rs 1,100 crore. Instead of spending Rs 1,500 crore on advertisements, the Delhi government should give this amount to farmers to address the issue of pollution," he told reporters. Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh responded by saying it is the responsibility of the state governments to help their farmers and provide technology to them.

"I challenge the Environment Minister to prove that we have taken a single penny out of the budget for advertisement," he said. "Why should we pay? According to the NGT and Supreme Court guidelines, it is the responsibility of the state governments of Punjab and Haryana to help the farmers and provide technology by which they can stop the stubble burning," he said.

Pollution levels in Delhi peaked to a three-year high on Sunday as hundreds of distraught people took to social media to say they wanted to leave the city due to poor air quality. Javadekar refused to take any further questions on pollution. On being asked about the odd-even road rationing scheme, which came into force in the national capital from Monday, he said he was using electric vehicles, which are exempted.

The environment minister had recently slammed the Arvind Kejriwal government for "politicizing" the issue of pollution and indulging in "blame game". He had also criticized the Delhi chief minister for instigating school children to write to neighboring states' chief ministers to stop stubble burning, saying he was presenting them as "villains" .

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in India - November 2019

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10

Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom injured during race

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Trump officials shun requests to testify to impeachment inquiry -lawmakers

Four U.S. officials called to testify by Democrats leading the impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Donald Trump will not show up as requested on Monday, lawmakers said, and the president pressed his demand for a whistleblower to appear....

Orissa HC lawyers resume work after three weeks

After abstaining from work for more than three weeks in protest against the appointment system of existing judges, lawyers of the Orissa High Court on Monday attended the courts. Members of the Orissa High Court Bar Association had on Nove...

India, Australia, Japan, US reaffirm commitment towards open Indo-Pacific region

India, Australia, Japan, and the United States on Monday reaffirmed their commitment towards a free, open, prosperous and inclusive Indo-Pacific Region based on shared values and principles and respect for international law. A discussion in...

ECB governor accused of bribery in Latvia corruption trial

Latvias central bank chief, who led the former Soviet republic into the euro, appeared in court on Monday accused of bribery in the first corruption trial of a European Central Bank governor.Latvias public prosecutor has accused Ilmars Rims...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019