Hyderabad: Two held for selling fake gold-coated coins

Two persons from Uttar Pradesh were held by the city police on Monday for selling fake gold-coated coins to unsuspecting customers.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Two persons from Uttar Pradesh were held by the city police on Monday for selling fake gold-coated coins to unsuspecting customers. "Today on credible information, the sleuths of Commissioner's Task Force, North Zone team, Hyderabad apprehended two members of a gang of inter-State fraudsters of Uttar Pradesh, Arjun Singh and Mohammad Kallu, who indulged in procuring and disposing fake gold-coated coins as genuine to innocent persons by luring them with deceitful words to gain illegal easy money," Anjani Kumar, Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad said.

The accused persons Arjun Singh and Mohammad Kallu are claiming that they obtained gold coins and gold antique idol, during cultivation of agriculture lands at their native village which is situated in Kannauj district of Uttar Pradesh. Their modus operandi to sell the items in their possession involved them targeting prospective customers. Initially, they showed pure gold coin as a sample. After that, the cheaters set a deal with the customers and showed a huge quantity of fake gold coated brass coins as genuine gold coins. After receiving the amount, they delivered the fake gold-coated copper coins as genuine and disappeared from the place with the amount, the police informed.

Police seized Rs 9 lakh cash, a Lord Mahavir Jain idol (seemingly antique idol weighing about 5 kg), 380 copper coins (weighing 3.8 Kgs), 5 gold-coated coins and two cell phones from the fraudsters. (ANI)

Also Read: UP govt appoints 4 new spokespersons including two deputy CMs

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

