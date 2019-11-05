International Development News
Development News Edition

Muzaffarpur: 5 dead in collision between speeding truck, auto

Five persons, including 3 children, died after a collision between a truck and an auto in Muzaffarpur's Ahiyapur area during early hours of Tuesday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Muzaffarpur (Bihar)
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 11:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 11:40 IST
Muzaffarpur: 5 dead in collision between speeding truck, auto
Police officials investigating the accident site at Muzaffarpur. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Five persons, including 3 children, died after a collision between a truck and an auto in Muzaffarpur's Ahiyapur area during early hours of Tuesday. Four of the deceased were from the same family and were coming from Hyderabad to discuss the prospects of marriage for their daughter.

Alok Ranjan Ghosh, District Magistrate, said, "The mobiles found from the accident site helped in ascertaining the identity of the deceased. All the passengers were from Bochaha Block from Sahila Balli village. Compensation of Rs 4 lakhs each will be given to the families of the deceased. The investigation is on to find the cause of the accident." As per the preliminary investigation, the truck was overspeeding when it rammed into the auto, leaving the vehicle mangled.

Out of the seven passengers, five died at the spot out of whom four were from the same family, while one is believed to be the auto driver. The injured, both girls, were shifted to a medical facility for treatment. (ANI)

Also Read: Haryana polls: Dushyant Chautala arrives on tractor with family to cast vote

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

You can't miss this snap from 'Coolie No 1' sets featuring Varun, Sara

Actor Varun Dhawan on Tuesday shared a picture along with Sara Ali Khan from the sets of their upcoming flick Coolie No. 1. The Sui Dhaaga actor indulged in some serious wordplay while writing the caption. Hes a COOL iebhut kaam kraatii hai...

Sikhs from India visit Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara in Pakistan, instal golden palanquin

A large number of Sikhs from India have visited the Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara in Pakistan and installed a golden palanquin at the shrine. Most of the 1,100 Sikhs, who are in Pakistan to attend the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru...

NHL roundup: Marchand's 5 points lead Bruins past Pens

Brad Marchands tiebreaking second goal with 157 left in regulation Monday helped the Boston Bruins beat the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins 6-4. Marchands shot from the left circle went off the near post and goalie Tristan Jarrys back. Patrice...

Dennis Quaid plans to marry Laura Savoie soon

Dennis Quaid is planning to tie the knot with fiancee Laura Savoie within the year. The couple started dating in June and the Parent Trap actor proposed to Savoie last month in Hawaii.Youve got a year, right And if you go past a year withou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019