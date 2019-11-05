International Development News
Revenue official caught taking bribe in Rajasthan's Barmer district

A revenue department official was arrested on Tuesday by the Anti-Corruption Bureau while accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 in Rajasthan's Barmer district, officials said. The revenue official (Patwari), identified as Govind Ram, had demanded Rs 40,000 as bribe from two men - Parasmal and Dungar Singh - for mutation of agriculture land.

After they lodged a complaint, an ACB team trapped Ram on Tuesday while accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000. The accused had already taken Rs 25,000 earlier. The accused has been placed under arrest under the Prevention of Corruption Act, Deputy SP, ACB Annraj said.

