CBI registers around 35 cases related to bank frauds of over Rs 7000 cr

In a major operation, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is carrying out searches at 169 places across the country as part investigation into bank fraud cases. The searches are being carried out in Andhra Pradesh, Chandigarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, MP, Maharashtra, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Telengana, UP, Uttarakhand, Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

CBI has registered around 35 Cases related to Bank Frauds involving more than Rs 7000 crore. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read: Springbok’s achievement gives country hope to achieve Rugby World Cup

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)