CBI registers around 35 cases related to bank frauds of over Rs 7000 cr
In a major operation, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is carrying out searches at 169 places across the country as part investigation into bank fraud cases.
In a major operation, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is carrying out searches at 169 places across the country as part investigation into bank fraud cases. The searches are being carried out in Andhra Pradesh, Chandigarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, MP, Maharashtra, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Telengana, UP, Uttarakhand, Dadra and Nagar Haveli.
CBI has registered around 35 Cases related to Bank Frauds involving more than Rs 7000 crore. Further details are awaited. (ANI)
Also Read: Springbok’s achievement gives country hope to achieve Rugby World Cup
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Voting begins for bypolls to four assembly seats in Punjab
Every vote in important, says Amit Shah on Maharashtra, Haryana polls
Polling begins in 90 assembly constituencies in Haryana
PM Modi urges voters in Maha, Haryana to turnout in record numbers
Haryana polls: TikTok star Sonali Phogat casts her vote