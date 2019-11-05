Former Maharashtra minister Dhabekar dead
Former Maharashtra minister Babasaheb Dhabekar died on Tuesday after a prolonged illness, family sources said
The 89-year-old Congress leader was admitted to a Mumbai hospital, where he died, the sources said
Dhabekar was the water resources minister when theShiv Sena-BJP alliance government was in power in the 90s.
