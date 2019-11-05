International Development News
SC considers to take on record purported clip of Yediyurappa

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said that it would consider taking on record a disc in which Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa allegedly made remarks about BJP backing the disqualified Congress-JD(S) legislators to topple the HD Kumaraswamy-led government.

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said that it would consider taking on record a disc in which Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa allegedly made remarks about BJP backing the disqualified Congress-JD(S) legislators to topple the HD Kumaraswamy-led government. A bench headed by N V Ramana took cognizance of it after lawyer Kapil Sibal mentioned the matter before it for hearing and sought that the alleged tape be taken into record.

In the video which has gone viral, Yediyurappa purportedly said that the decision of the 17 MLAs to resign, which led to the fall of HD Kumaraswamy-led government in July, was taken by the central leadership of the BJP and that the party workers should honour the "sacrifice" of the rebel MLAs. The video was allegedly shot during his meeting with the party leaders in Hubli on October 26.

The 17 MLAs were disqualified in July by Ramesh Kumar and barred from contesting polls for the duration of the assembly, which ends in 2023. It had led to the fall of the Congress-JD (S) coalition government in the state. The bench has already reserved the order on the petition filed by the disqualified legislators in which they had challenged their ouster from the Assembly under the anti-defection law. (ANI)

